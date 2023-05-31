DURAND — A Tuesday morning fire at 505 N. Mercer St. in Durand damaged a residential building, but produced no fatalities or injuries.
Durand Area Fire Rescue Fire Chief Nick Spaniola said his department was notified shortly before 6 a.m. of the fire, and that smoke and flames were already visible from the structure when a unit from the Durand Police Department first arrived on scene.
Spaniola said two occupants inside the house were safely evacuated before his department arrived on scene, but said there was concern about two further individuals being trapped inside the residence. This did not turn out to be the case.
A seven-agency response team, led by DAFR, was able to prevent the house from being rendered a total loss.
Damage was limited to the structure’s rear roof and attic. Spaniola said. The rear roof caved in, but the remainder of the house’s roofing was salvaged. Spaniola estimated about $40,000 worth of damage to the house.
Along with the Durand Police Department, mutual aid assistance was provided by the Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department, Venice Township Fire Department and Vernon Township Fire Department; along with Genesee County departments Swartz Creek Area Fire Department and Gaines Township Fire Department.
“I’d like to individually thank each department,” Spaniola said.
