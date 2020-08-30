SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — The Shiawassee County Health Department reported Friday that sanitary sewer overflows (SSO) took place at the waste water treatment plants in Owosso and Durand.
“The City of Owosso had a discharge of 2,200 gallons of diluted, untreated sewage from a manhole located at the M-52 bridge, starting at 4 a.m. Friday, with the discharge ending at 6 a.m.,” Shiawassee County Director of Environmental Health Casey Elliot said in a press release. “The waste water treatment plant received 4.17 inches of rainfall from 2 to 4:30 a.m.”
In Durand, the overflow situation began around 7 a.m. Friday and ended by 8:30 a.m.
“The total amount of discharge was 49,248 gallons,” Elliot said. “The waste water treatment plant received 2 inches of rainfall overnight.”
The discharges happen when heavy rains or excessive snow melt are experienced. The heavy volume of runoff overwhelms sewers that handle both storm water and sewage, causing them to overflow through manholes or other locations.
The health department advises that recreational users of the Shiawassee River avoid contact with the water until further notice.
For more information, call Owosso Director of Public Utilities Glenn Chinavare at (989) 725-0550, Durand Director of Public Works Jeff Stull at (989) 288-3113, or Elliott at (989) 743-2390.
