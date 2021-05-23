Aiding fire victims

VERNON TWP. — On Friday, Durand Eagles 3851, aided by the support of the community and Port Huron Eagles, presented two checks in the amount of $3,270 each to two families whose homes at Country Manor trailer park in Vernon Township were destroyed by fire March 23.
