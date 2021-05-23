Aiding fire victims

Shown, from left, are Durand Eagles trustee Jim Anderson; fire victim Jessica Owens holding her daughter, 1-year-old Delaney Dery; Port Huron Eagles Anthony Williams and William Pincomb; fire victim Cynthia Pate; and Durand Eagles trustee Bill Wineland.

 Argus-Press Photo/Sally York

VERNON TWP. — On Friday, Durand Eagles 3851, aided by the support of the community and Port Huron Eagles, presented two checks in the amount of $3,270 each to two families whose homes at Country Manor trailer park in Vernon Township were destroyed by fire March 23.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.