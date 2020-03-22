DURAND — The Durand Union Station museum is closed to the public through the end of March amid coronavirus restrictions.
Durand Union Station Inc. has also announced the cancellation of upcoming events, on the recommendation of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Centers For Disease Control.
“We are closely following all of Governor Whitmer and CDC’s recommendations. As updates are given we will respond appropriately,” DUSI Executive Director Mary Warner-Stone and DUSI Board President Mike Rexin said in a statement released Thursday.
The Farmers Market and Spring Tea are among the events that will be postponed or cancelled.
“Through generous donations and being frugal with our working capital, the organization has reserves to continue to pay all necessary expenses for the short term,” Warner-Stone said in the statement.
Over the next week, the DUSI staff will be working on ways to connect with our community through social media, she said.
“In the meantime, we will continue to monitor our website ,so please feel free to visit us at www.DurandStation.org to take an audio tour, ask a question, let us know if there is any way we can be of help to you or if you would like to support DUSI now or in the future,” the statement said.
To contact Durand Union Station, call (989) 288-3561.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.