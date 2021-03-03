DURAND — The Durand City Council, to borrow the words of the city’s mayor pro tem, has taken a “baby step” toward adopting an ordinance to allow marijuana facilities.
Following a discussion during a virtual meeting Monday, council members voted 5-2 to instruct city engineering firm Wade Trim to write a draft ordinance covering medical and recreational pot for council’s review and continued discussion.
Council members Brian Boggs and Rich Folaron voted against the move, saying they oppose any type of marijuana facilities in the city, which has been under a pot moratorium for more than two years.
Leading the effort to end the moratorium is Mayor Pro Tem Matt Schaefer, who wants Durand to join such area municipalities as Owosso, Laingsburg and Chesaning in welcoming marijuana businesses in order to fill empty buildings, generate tax revenue and boost the local economy.
He said many of his constituents have told him they support marijuana businesses in Durand.
“We’ve tried prohibition in the past. We’ve had a moratorium for two and a half years. Let’s move in a direction somewhere else,” Schaefer said. “This is baby steps. All we’re doing is moving forward.”
Council agreed to pay Wade Trim for up to 15 hours of work on the draft ordinance, which should be enough to provide council with starting points for a discussion at its next meeting, Wade Trim planner Arthur Mullen said.
Earlier, the council instructed the planning commission to consider zoning regulations for marijuana facilities, including where in town they could be located and how far away from schools they must be.
Planning commissioners last month put the ball back in the council’s court, saying they needed more guidance from council members before making a formal recommendation on zoning.
Mullen said commissioners want answers to such questions as: Where should retail sales be located — downtown? Grow and processing facilities are limited to Durand’s industrial park, but how many should be allowed?
State law says to keep pot businesses at least 1,000 feet from schools, but localities can reduce that requirement: What does council think?
Folaron, a former police chief in Durand and Lennon, said if pot businesses are allowed in Durand, council members should consider lengthening the 1,000-foot requirement to 1,500 or 2,000 feet, and possibly apply it to both churches and schools.
“I’m anti-marijuana,” Folaron said. “I’m a cop.”
Other council members either favor or are on the fence about marijuana businesses. In any case, they are urging city officials to proceed cautiously, expressing concern that if Durand makes a wrong move with a marijuana ordinance it could open itself up to liability.
“This is going to take longer than a month,” council member Jeff Brands said. “It’s a lot more complicated than we think. And it will cost a pretty penny.”
Schaefer said he agrees the council should move carefully, but nevertheless move.
“I think the time to do it is now,” the mayor pro tem said. “This is not a moral issue. All we’re doing is losing out on tax money. I do think it’s the citizen’s will.”
About 61 percent of Durand residents supported legalizing recreational marijuana at the polls in 2018. Boggs, however, said because voter turnout in Durand is generally low, the 2018 vote doesn’t necessarily represent the will of the people.
