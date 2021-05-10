OWOSSO — After a pandemic-related hiatus last year, it’s full steam ahead for Durand Railroad Days, set for Thursday through Sunday.
“It’s definitely on,” longtime Durand Railroad Days President Kent Edwards said. “The (Greater Durand Area) Chamber of Commerce, the county health department and everybody else has told us to please have Railroad Days because it’s the best thing for the community as a whole.
“People are dying to get out and experience things, and Railroad Days is the perfect thing to experience.”
Coming to downtown Durand, the outdoor festival will offer old favorites like the parade and car show, along with new attractions such as “The Amazing Champion,” a magician who doubles as a singer and musician.
Ray Champion of Swartz Creek will perform on the afternoon of Saturday inside the family-oriented Rowe Professional Services activity tent. That evening and again Sunday, Champion will switch things up, providing musical entertainment for adults inside the Graff Chevrolet event tent.
“We’re really thrilled we have somebody who can do so many things,” Edwards said.
Also new is the carnival vendor: Mason-based Elliott’s Amusements, instead of Big Rock Amusements, which declined to make the trip from its base in Florida to Durand because of cancellations in neighboring counties.
“We’ve been to see Elliott’s Amusements and they put on a nice show,” Edwards said. “We’re excited to have them. Their show is clean and great.”
Retired railroader Stan Dungerow, 82, is both an old and new Railroad Days “attraction.” He was chosen as last year’s Railroad Person of the Year, but then the event was canceled because of COVID-19.
But Dungerow is back — as the 2021 Railroad Person of the Year. He will formally receive his award at 6 p.m. Saturday at Durand Union Station, the award sponsor. He will also ride in the Railroad Days Parade the same day.
“I am in awe,” Dungerow, a 1957 Durand High School graduate, said of the honor. “I span a great number of railroad employees who have been named Railroad Person of the Year, and I’m very proud to be among them.”
Then he joked: “As great as they are, I am the only one who was selected two years consecutively.”
Dungerow began his railroad career in 1970, signing on with Grand Trunk Western railroad in Durand, where he worked at a variety of clerical jobs, and later as a yardmaster, relief assistant trainmaster and assistant trainmaster. He retired from Canadian National as a trainmaster in 1997, and from a CN subsidiary in 2001.
“What I enjoyed the most were the people I worked with,” he said.
Known for his commitment to railroading, Dungerow went above and beyond the call of duty on many occasions. He received commendations twice. One time, when a Dow Chemical tank car containing dangerous substances started leaking from the cap, Dungerow scaled the cap and repaired it.
Another time, he stopped a runaway freight car at the Oak Street crossing when it was just inches from striking traffic.
“You don’t think of anything but the safety of others,” Dungerow said. “You just leap into action.”
“He was a very dedicated employee,” said the Rev. John Walworth, member of the Railroad Person of the Year selection committee. “He was personable and always willing to help others.”
Dungerow is a veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy, including two years aboard the aircraft carrier USS Hornet off the coast of Vietnam in 1964-65. He and his wife of 38 years, Nancy Dungerow, have 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandsons.
Joining Dungerow in a place of honor in the parade will be Railroad Days Queen Shelby Leydig, Attendant Mia Coleman, Prince Liam Allred and Princess Adyson Chapman.
Although most traditional Railroad Days events will happen — among them the beautiful baby contest, kiddie tractor pull and treasure hunt — with pandemic precautions in place, a few have been canceled because of COVID-19, including cow Bingo, the art show and shuttle transportation to Durand Union Station.
There’s still room for more contestants in the rib burn and the kids ’que barbecue contests. To sign up or for a detailed schedule of events, visit durandrailroaddays.com.
It takes dozens of volunteers to put on Railroad Days, said Edwards, who has been involved since 1989, the last 28 years as president. Members of the Durand and Bancroft Lions Clubs have “worked really hard” on the festival for years, he said.
“Despite the pandemic, we were able to get the volunteers we needed this year,” Edwards said. “Now, we’ve got our fingers crossed for good weather.”
