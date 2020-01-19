OWOSSO — Following is a list of programs and activities for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Jan. 19 provided by the Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St.

The number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso Center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The number is (989) 288-4122. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Morrice Senior Center is at 101 W. Mason St. The number is (517) 625-4270. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m.

Lunch is served at noon Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. Lunch is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make lunch reservations with the center by 4:30 p.m. the day before. Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3 for those 60 and older. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60.

Public transportation within Shiawassee County is free for all seniors 60 years and older Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule a ride, call SATA at (989) 729-2687.

For more information about the home-delivered meals program; minor home modifications, or personal care services, contact the Owosso center.

Items to Note

Owosso Center: Beach Party at 11 a.m. Friday

Durand Center: Diabetic Support Group at 1 p.m. Friday

Morrice Center: SNAP Benefits Presentation at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday

Calendar of Events

Owosso Center

Monday — Exercise at 10 a.m.; euchre at 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday — SMARTS art class at 10am; bridge at 1 p.m.

Wednesday — Exercise at 10 a.m.; Diabetes PATH Workshop at 1 p.m.

Thursday — Silver Sneakers stability class at 1 p.m.

Friday — Exercise at 10 a.m.; beach party at 11 a.m.; Bingo at 12:30 p.m.

Durand Center

Monday — SMARTS art class at 10 a.m.; Bingo at 12:40 p.m.; 5 Crowns after Bingo

Tuesday — MMAP by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Low impact exercise class at 1 p.m.

Wednesday — Euchre at 12:30 p.m.

Thursday — MMAP by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Bingo at 12:40 p.m.; 5 Crowns after Bingo

Friday — Low impact exercise class at 10:30 a.m.; Adult coloring at 12:30 p.m.; Diabetic support group at 1 p.m.

Morrice Center

Monday — noon Bingo; Blood pressure checks from 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.; euchre at 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday — Exercise class at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday — Wii bowling at 11 a.m.; Snap benefits presentation at 12:30 p.m.

Thursday — Exercise class at 9:30 a.m.; euchre at 1:30 p.m.

Lunch Menus

Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.

Owosso Center

Monday — Chicken Parmesan with spaghetti, Italian beans, fruit, garlic bread

Tuesday — Pizza supreme, tossed salad, fruit, muffin

Wednesday — Orange glazed chicken, fried rice, broccoli, fruit, egg roll

Thursday — Hot roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas and carrots, fruit, bread

Friday — Polish dog on a bun, sweet potato wedges, butter beans, cottage cheese, fruit

Durand and Morrice Centers

Monday — Cabbage rolls, beets, cheesy potatoes, bread, fruit

Tuesday — Reuben bake with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and rye bread, baked beans, fruit

Wednesday — Salisbury steak with gravy, spinach, mashed potatoes, wheat roll, fruit

Thursday — Tuna noodle casserole, peas and carrots, cottage cheese, fruit, bread

Friday — Boiled dinner with ham, onion, carrots, cabbage and potatoes, corn muffin, pudding, fruit

