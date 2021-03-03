DURAND — The caboose displayed near Hagle Street needs a paint job, and Durand Union Station has a unique idea to raise some money to cover the cost of the work.
During Monday’s virtual Durand City Council meeting, depot Executive Director Mary Warner-Stone ran the idea by council members: What if residents get to guess what time and date the pile of snow just west of the caboose will melt?
She said a Durand Union Station board member came up with the fundraiser, which would charge a $5 donation per guess. Whoever comes closest would win a basket with gift cards from local restaurants.
The contest would start next week, she said. The painting is expected to take place sometime this year.
“We keep it local and hopefully will generate some fun in the city,” Warner-Stone said.
She asked council members if they had any objections and one by one several voiced their support by committing a donation of five bucks for their best guess.
“I love the idea. Put me down for five bucks,” said council member Jeff Brands, adding he’d like to help out with the painting as well.
Council member Connie Cobley laid her bet on the spot: noon on March 17. Council member Patrick O’Connor said Warner-Stone could count him in on a “great idea” that would get people involved in the community.
Mayor Pro Tem Matt Schaefer said he’s going to hold off on placing a bet until he’s checked out the pile of snow.
Warner-Stone said there is already $1,600 in a Durand Union Station bank account to put toward the project.
