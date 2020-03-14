VERNON — Durand Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry continues to serve households with temporary food needs, the group said Friday.
The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Wednesday and serves people from Bancroft, Byron, Durand, Gaines, Lennon and Vernon. The pantry is located in the First United Methodist Church of Vernon.
Right next door to the pantry, and also open Wednesdays, the Clothes Closet provides free clothing for adults and children.
Loaves and Fishes is supported by donations from the community. The organization is governed by an all-volunteer board and staffed entirely by volunteers.
