Durand mayor announces bid for county board seat

CORUNNA — Durand mayor Ken McDonough has declared his intention to run for a Shiawassee County commissioner seat, and he wants constituents to know he isn’t going to continue the board’s history of the ‘good ol’ boys club.’
He promised that if he’s elected, voters can talk to him at any time.
“My platform is to treat people equally,” McDonough, who is running as a Republican, said Monday. “I want to make this county grow, because it does need help. I don’t have any hidden agenda. I want to be up-front.”
He is seeking the seat of current commissioner Brandon Marks, R-District 4, whom McDonough said is not seeking re-election.
McDonough has served as a Durand City Council member for years, and has worked for East Jordan Iron Works for about 22 years.
When asked about the county board’s decision to award themselves federally-funded “hazard pay” bonuses last year, McDonough didn’t mince words.
“I know who started it and how it got started,” McDonough said, adding he isn’t worried about repercussions for speaking out about the current county board members and how they raise funds for their respective campaigns.
“I’m there to work for the people, not individuals,” McDonough said. “I want people to vote for a candidate and not a letter next to their name. You may have a good candidate with a letter in front of their name. I’m going to go to that candidate and get their thoughts. I try to be reasonable. I’m going to address it. We all live in this county.”
He also said training on the Open Meetings Act and Freedom of Information Act should be required for county board members. McDonough disagrees with the direction of the board and its recent decisions regarding the controversial ARPA bonuses the board awarded to itself last summer.
“You can’t get people to run, that’s the problem,” McDonough said, referring to potential candidates worrying about retaliation if they announce their intention to run for public office. “If you come to me with a legitimate problem, why wouldn’t I look into it? It’s too bad the people in power here resort to that.”
McDonough said he wants transparency in county government and for the county to submit financial audits on time — something they did not do for four consecutive years until doing so in 2021.
“When I vote on something, I want to know everything,” McDonough said. “Uh-uh. No excuses.”
He added his campaign will be supported by local Republicans, though current members of the board will oppose his candidacy.
“What they did was wrong,” McDonough said. “What happened in the past is the past. If elected, I will represent my district. I’m not a yes-man.”
McDonough said he lost two brothers to the COVID-19 pandemic and he’s not swayed by partisan rhetoric and conspiracy theories circulated online.
“The people at DPW, at city hall, the cops, they really faced the people and the pandemic,” McDonough said. “The bonuses, that’s like giving you a million dollars and you go buy a place down south. Screw that. How can we help the community? That was wrong. You take care of your people. You give the janitors help first. That’s who we are in Shiawassee County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.