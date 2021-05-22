Bancroft council refinances debt; cuts term, cost

BANCROFT — The village council recently approved refinancing a series of outstanding bonds to reduce the interest rate and save residents nearly $500,000.
“The village started this process a few months ago as interest rates are currently lower than they have been in quite some time,” President Brian Barnum said in a Facebook post.
The village council approved the refinancing with a 6-0 vote at a special meeting April 27. Council members Kevin Bible and Linda Sedlock were absent.
According to Barnum, refinancing will save $485,298 — more than the principal amount of the single largest loan. The refinancing will cut 11 years off the bond payment schedule.
“We went from an average interest rate of 4.5 percent to 1.75 percent on our three loans that total $1.268 million. The village water system will now be debt free in May of 2036 instead of May of 2047,” Barnum posted.
The village’s water system serves 220 customers.
Barnum said no rate increase is anticipated.
The new single bond will replace bonds issued in December 2000, October 2004 and January 2007. The bonds were issued to pay for a new water tower, arsenic treatment plant and various other upgrades.
Barnum said that as part of the bond process, in May 2019, the village adopted a new water system billing ordinance that includes a requirement that the village shut off service to customers who are delinquent.
“If that were not done, the village would likely not have been eligible to refinance due to the fact we had more than 12 percent of households in delinquent tax status,” he said. “The 12 percent threshold in essence would have put the village in poor credit status. That would have prohibited the village from refinancing our loans effectively.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.