CORUNNA — Police are asking for help locating a Corunna woman who was last heard from Feb. 1.
According to a statement from Corunna Police Chief Nick Chiros, Rebecca Lynn Miller was last in contact with acquaintances via text messages one week ago. She is a 41-year-old white female who is legally blind, and has been diagnosed as bipolar and schizophrenic. She is about 5’6” and weighs 180 pounds, with a brown pixie haircut with purple tints.
Corunna Police would like to speak with a white male named Duane, who Miller has recently been seeing, for any possible information on Miller’s whereabouts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chief Chiros at (989) 743-6170 or Shiawassee County Central Dispatch at (989) 743-9111.
