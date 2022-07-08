DURAND — Castaway Recycling, 311 N. Oak St., is holding an electronics recycling dropoff event at Riverside Market in Durand from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Generally, all unwanted household electronics are welcome, with a few exceptions. This service is provided free to Durand and the surrounding communities.
Typical items that are welcome include old cell phones and tablets, computers, servers, laptops, video games, DVD/VCR units, flat screens televisions and monitors, printers, assorted power cords and cables, batteries of any kind (please sort), Christmas lights, dead power tools, and air conditioners/dehumidifiers.
Exceptions include CRT/tube-style TVs that are produced with lead glass; these will require a fee to donate, as there is a cost for to dispose of the glass. Mercury switches and thermostats will not be accepted.
