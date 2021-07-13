SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — It was a celebration Monday — the first day since March 14, 2020, that the Shiawassee Council on Aging senior centers in Owosso, Durand and Morrice were open for in-person events.
While vital center services continued, the COVID-19 pandemic kept many of the senior citizens who go to the centers and their employees apart for 16 months.
Monday’s lunch at the Owosso Senior Center, drawing more than 50, was a chance to begin to reconnect.
“This is our family and our friends, you might say,” said Shirley Kregger, a center regular for about 18 years. “I know I went stir crazy, not being able to come here.”
Lunch kicked off with the Pledge of Allegiance, a rousing group rendition of “America” and a prayer that included thanks for the center reopening.
“Hallelujah! This is great,” said Connie Krist, who has visited the Owosso center for about eight years. “I have missed everybody. It’s been too long.”
“I live alone and I had no one to talk to, so this is wonderful,” longtime Owosso center member Joan Secor said.
Monday was special to Genette “Slim” Groeneveld for two reasons: the reopening of the center, which she’s been visiting for 55 years, and her 100th birthday. Earlier, center staff had posted a “Happy Birthday” sign in her front yard.
“This is one of my best social outlets, so I’m thrilled to have it open,” Groeneveld said, adding that she also enjoys participating in the produce and delivered-meals programs offered by the center.
It works both ways: The staff members at the centers have missed the seniors they serve.
“I’m so super-excited to have everybody back,” said Pam Kowalski, the Owosso site coordinator. “We’ve done everything we could to meet their needs during the pandemic, but I’ve missed seeing them every single day, hearing their laughter and singing and all the fun things we did.
“I love these people,” she continued, tearing up. “This is like my second family.”
More than 20 people made Monday lunch reservations at the Durand Senior Center, said site coordinator Catrina White that morning.
“They’ve been waiting, we’ve been waiting,” White said. “It’s exciting.”
Kim Kollek-Jewell, the Morrice Senior Center site coordinator, was counting the minutes until lunchtime, when 24 seniors were due to arrive.
“Sixteen long months, I tell you,” Kollek-Jewell said. “I cannot wait to get our seniors back in here. I’ve been calling them every day and they’ve been picking up meals curbside, but now we can all get together.”
The Morrice Senior Center was able to put on more in-person events during the pandemic than the other centers thanks to its large parking lot, she said. Bingo, exercise classes, an Easter egg hunt — even a secret Santa exchange, with gifts opened in cars — took place.
All three centers are now transitioning back to their full programming, which they expect to achieve next month. Along with daily lunches, the centers are bringing back Bingo and exercise classes right away.
Monday morning, Mary Spencer, 92, led the exercise class at the Owosso center for the first time in 16 months. She’s been heading up the class for more than two decades.
“I couldn’t wait to get back here,” Spencer said. “I’ve missed the fellowship with the people. It’s so good to see all of their smiling faces and again and being able to talk to my friends again.”
The worst part of the pandemic, for Kregger, was being separated from her friends at the center.
“Being home all the time, finding nowhere to go, was the worst,” she said. “It was like being in jail. I just hope it doesn’t happen again.”
Those interested can reach the Owosso Senior Center, 300 N. Washington St., by calling (989) 723-8875. Contact the Morrice Senior Center, 101 W. Mason St., by calling (517) 625-4270. The Durand Senior Center, 8618 E. Lansing Road, can be reached at (989) 288-4122.
