OWOSSO — Following is a list of programs and activities for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Aug. 18 provided by the Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St.
The number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso Center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The number is (989) 288-4122. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Morrice Senior Center is at 101 W. Mason St. The number is (517) 625-4270. Hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m.
Lunch is served at noon Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. Lunch is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make lunch reservations with the center by 4:30 p.m. the day before. Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3 for those 60 and older. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60.
Public transportation within Shiawassee County is free for all seniors 60 years and older Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule a ride, call SATA at (989) 729-2687.
For more information about the home-delivered meals program; minor home modifications, or personal care services, contact the Owosso center.
Items to Note
Durand Center: SCOA Board Meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday
Morrice Center: Blood pressure checks at 12:30 p.m. Monday
Calendar of Events
Owosso Center
Monday — Exercise class at 10 a.m.; Euchre at 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday — Bridge at 1 p.m.
Wednesday — Exercise class at 10 a.m.; Creative coloring;
Thursday — Silver Sneakers Stability class at 1 p.m.
Friday — Exercise class at 10 a.m.; Bingo at 12:30 p.m.
Durand Center
Monday — Medicare/Medicaid assistance by appointment starting at 9 a.m.; Bingo at 12:40 p.m.
Tuesday — Low impact Exercise class at 1 p.m.;
Wednesday — Matter of Balance class at 10 a.m.
Thursday — Medicare/Medicaid assistance by appointment starting at 9 a.m.; Bingo at 12:40 p.m.
Friday — Low impact exercise class at 10:30 a.m.; Adult coloring at 12:30 p.m.
Morrice Center
Monday — Noon Bingo; blood pressure checks at 12:30 p.m.; euchre at 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday — Exercise class at 9:30 a.m.
Thursday — Exercise class at 9:30 a.m.; euchre at 1:30 p.m.
Lunch Menus
Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Owosso Center
Monday — Polish sausage and kraut, diced redskin potatoes, wax beans, fruit, roll
Tuesday — Egg salad sandwich, carrot and celery sticks with dip, pineapple, pudding
Wednesday — Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, Capri blend veggies, fruit, roll
Thursday — Chef salad with ham, turkey and cheese, three bean salad, watermelon, breadstick
Friday — Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fruit, biscuit
Durand and Morrice Centers
Monday — Chicken alfredo with fettuccini, broccoli and cauliflower, fruit, garlic toast
Tuesday — Mashed potato bowl with popcorn chicken, corn and gravy, roll, cookie
Wednesday — Lasagna with meat sauce, Italian beans, grapes, garlic toast
Thursday — Cheeseburger casserole with tater tots, green beans, fruit, bread
Friday — Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, corn, peaches, bread
