VERNON TWP. — A 30-year-old man who allegedly robbed the 7-Eleven in Perry and led police on a brief chase into and through downtown Durand Friday night was arrested after crashing his car on Lansing Road near Byron Road.
Central dispatch first received reports of a green Chevrolet Impala passing cars at a high rate of speed along Lansing Road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday.
The suspect, reportedly armed with a handgun, led police into Durand on Newburg Road where he initially drove into ditch before regaining control of the vehicle and eluding police once more.
A few minutes later, with several squad cars in pursuit, the suspect crashed once again along Lansing Road near Byron Road, where he was apprehended and taken into custody.
The vehicle had been reported stolen in Kalamazoo.
The suspect was transported to Memorial Healthcare following his arrest. Scanner traffic indicted he may have taken the opioid fentanyl.
Lansing Road west of M-13 was shut down following the crash as fire and police personnel worked to clear the site.
