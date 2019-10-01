LANSING — The Catholic Church’s Lansing Diocese Friday released a list of priests “credibly” accused of child abuse, including at least five from Shiawassee County.
An estimated 2.8 percent of priests belonging to the Diocese of Lansing have been subject to a credible allegation of sexual abuse of a minor since the foundation of the diocese in 1937 — more than 90 percent of allegations stem from a three-decade period beginning in the 1960s, according to data published by the Michigan diocese listing the names of all those priests credibly accused — all of whom are now dead or no longer in active ministry.
“The primary intended audience of this list are victims of abuse: to encourage presently unknown victims to come forward; to help victims expose their abusers; and to assist victims in finding healing – it is also hoped that this information will assist all to ensure that such abuse never happens again,” said Bishop Earl Boyea of Lansing.
Priests on the list who served in the Shiawassee County area include Joseph Emile Aubin, who served at Owosso St. Paul as a parochial vicar, pastor at Laingsburg St. Isidor and as a pastor at Durand St. Mary; Terrance M. Healy, who served as pastor and parochial administator at Ovid Holy Family; James Martin Novak, who served as pastor at Owosso St. Joseph; Chester Vincent Tomaszewski, who served as a parochial vicar at St. Paul; and John Edward Martin, who served as pastor at Morrice St. Mary and St. Isidore.
Among the priests accused who are still living are three former area pastors:
Aubin, who was ordained in 1961, was removed from public ministry in November 2018. He served in six parishes and the Michigan Boys Training School over the years. The press statement does not specify the dates the priests served at any of the parishes or postings.
Healy was ordained in 1968, was removed from the ministry in 1987 and laicized in 1992. He served in five different parishes.
Novak was ordained in 1957 and removed the ministry in 2002. His laicization is pending. He served in eight parishes and at Lansing Catholic High School.
Martin was ordained in 1918 and died in 1968. He served in five Michigan parishes.
Tomaszewski was ordained in 1959 and died in 1987. He served in 14 parishes across the state.
The diocese statement does not specify the number or type of accusations made against the men.
According to the statement, since 1937, there have been an estimated 1,654 priests who served within the Diocese of Lansing, including 471 diocesan priests, 518 religious priests, and 665 who were ordained for another diocese but who have resided, even temporarily, in the Diocese of Lansing.
The list, the diocese said, is the result of an internal review of reports of sexual abuse of minors made to the diocese over the past 82 years and includes 17 priests: 13 diocesan priests; three priests from religious orders; and one from another diocese.
The list of names was compiled by diocesan staff with the assistance of the Diocese of Lansing’s Review Board for the Sexual Abuse of Minors, including past Review Board chairs.
The new list and accompanying statistics reveal the vast majority of credible allegations stem from the years between the 1960s and mid-1990s with the Diocese of Lansing not being aware of any credible allegations of clerical sexual abuse of a minor occurring since the implementation of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Charter for the Protection of Children in 2002. Conversely, in the vast majority of cases the alleged abuse was not reported to the diocese until after the 2002 charter was established.
The statement notes data reveals the 17 priests who have been accused were the subject of 73 total allegations. The alleged victims in these reports include 66 boys, four girls; and three where the gender of the victim was unreported.
The Diocese of Lansing also reports that, during the time period under review, it has received a total of 155 allegations against priests alleging sexual abuse of minors. These allegations include the 73 allegations against the 17 priests credibly accused, and also allegations which were deemed to have insufficient evidence available to determine credibility, often because of the age of the report and the fact that the accused priest was already deceased. In total, that amounts to 69 clergy serving within the diocese, including those 17 credibly accused.
The Diocesan Review Board is also currently considering several allegations received over the last year.
“I know I am not alone in feeling deep shame and sorrow upon learning of the plight of victims in recent years,” Boyea said. “I have met with many of them; all deserve our compassion, solace and support.
“As a Church, we are deeply sorry for what happened to you. As your bishop, I offer you a profound apology for the sins of my brothers. As a diocese, we are pledged to help you find healing and peace,” he added.
In recent months, more than 140 religious orders and Catholic dioceses across the United States have released lists of priests credibly accused of sexually abusing a minor with the Diocese of Lansing being the latest to do so.
The Diocese said if anyone has reason to suspect physical, sexual or emotional abuse of any person of any age, they should contact Protective Services or the police. If abuse by anyone connected to the Church is suspected, contact the office of the Michigan Attorney General Investigation hotline at (844) 324-3374.
