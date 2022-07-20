CORUNNA — The trial for a Flint man accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old female while she was extremely intoxicated was scheduled to continue this morning with additional testimony in 35th Circuit Court.
Remon Humphrey is charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one misdemeanor charge of purchasing/providing alcohol to a minor. His jury trial began Tuesday morning, with testimony from the alleged victim (now 18), her friend whose home the assault allegedly took place in and her friend’s mother.
According to testimony from the victim’s friend, Humphrey, his friend and his cousin came to the Durand residence in August 2021 from Flint. The victim and her friend asked Humphrey and his cousin to buy them alcohol, which the two men did. The four then went back to the Durand residence and consumed some of the alcohol.
The victim, whom the Argus-Press is not identifying, allegedly became extremely intoxicated and lost consciousness before Humphrey sexually assaulted her. Humphrey’s friend and cousin allegedly recorded video of the assaults.
The day following the alleged sexual assault, the victim went to the hospital and had a rape kit performed, before the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office was informed and began an investigation.
Humphrey stated during a short evidentiary hearing outside the presence of the jury that the encounter was consensual and the victim never told him to stop.
Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Graham Leach told the jury that the victim could not have legally given consent because she was extremely intoxicated.
“This is a case about sexual assault and consent,” Leach said in his opening statement. “Sex without consent is sexual assault. No one deserves to be sexually assaulted, regardless of choices they make, such as drinking to the point of intoxication, not remembering, what they wear, where they go, if they change their mind.”
Public Defender Doug Corwin said his client did nothing wrong, and did not purchase alcohol for the victim and her friend.
“This entire transaction was consensual,” Corwin told the jury.
Judge Matthew Stewart called a halt in proceedings at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and asked the jury to return this morning to hear testimony from at least one additional witness.
The jury will likely receive the case late this morning or early this afternoon, and a verdict is possible today.
