Sideswiped semitruck closes I-69 for several hours

SHIAWASSEE TWP. — I-69 was closed Sunday after a pair of tractor-trailers crashed in the eastbound lanes.
According to a press release from the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, a disabled semitruck parked along the eastound lanes near Grand River Road was sideswiped by a tractor-trailer driving past.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, no one was injured. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor, the Sheriff’s Office said.
At about 8 a.m. the eastbound lanes of the highway were closed so emergency personnel could clean up the scene. The highway was reopened about 11:25 a.m.
Also assisting at the scene were the Shiawassee Township Fire Department and the Michigan State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.