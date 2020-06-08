DURAND — For the first time in its 31 years, the Durand End of Summer Cruisin’ car show has been canceled.
This year’s car show, which normally runs over Labor Day weekend, has been scrubbed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said on Cruisin’s Facebook page.
The event committee, with support from the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors, made the call to axe this year’s show “with the deepest regret.”
Organizers thanked people for 31 years of support and said they looked forward to bringing the car show back in 2021.
For details or questions, call (989) 288-3715.
