WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden recently signed a bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal — the highest distinction Congress can give — to U.S. Army units that engaged in deception to save the lives of Allied troops in World War II, and the daughter of one member of the “Ghost Army” is happy her father is finally receiving recognition for his efforts.
Stephanee Leech, of Fenton, said her father Walter Leech, who lived in Durand, never talked much about his Army service during WWII, but “he did mention Anzio once.” Walter Leech died in 2010.
Walter Leech was alluding to his time with the 3133rd Signal Company (Special) as a Technician Fifth Grade (E-5), and the role his top-secret unit played in the Allies liberating Italy and ultimately winning the war.
Stephanee Leech didn’t know anything about the “Ghost Army” until she visited the WWII Museum in New Orleans in 2020 and saw a special exhibit that contained a unit patch.
“That’s the same patch (my father) had in his closet,” she said. “I go, ‘Oh my God.’ That’s my first knowledge of the Ghost Army and that my dad was in it.”
The amphibious landing by U.S. troops at Anzio in January 1944 came during the Italian Campaign — also known as “Operation Shingle,” followed “Operation Torch,” the Allies’ successful campaign in North Africa that expelled the Germans from the African continent and turned the tide of the war in the Allies’ favor.
After being slogged down in a battle of attrition in Italy while attempting to capture Rome, the Allies attempted an end-around amphibious landing at Anzio to break the stalemate. After months of heavy fighting, the Allies broke the stalemate and captured Rome.
During the battle, the 3133rd employed sonic deception and worked with British engineers who deployed inflatable rubber “tanks” to fool the German leadership.
“The fighting there was horrible,” Stephanie Leech said.
Being a good soldier, and later in life a federal administrative law judge in the Flint office of Social Security hearings and appeals, Walter Leech never talked about what he did during the war since he was sworn to secrecy. That’s because the existence of the units wasn’t declassified until 1996.
The 3133rd was a sister unit to the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops unit. Many people have seen photos of inflatable tanks, planes and artillery units that were “deployed” prior to the D-Day invasion of France to fool the German Wehrmacht leadership into believing the Allied Powers had more resources than they did in reality.
The “Ghost Army” members of the 23rd Headquarters unit were active in France and later in the war, Germany. Its members only amounted to about 1,100 personnel at any time.
The 3133rd Signal Company was comprised of about 100 men, who trained in Pine Camp in upstate New York. The base is now a U.S. Army base at Fort Drum, New York. The unit came together under Col. Hilton Howell Railey, a journalist before the war, who was the spokesman for Admiral Byrd’s Antarctic expeditions and also recruited Amelia Earhart to fly across the Atlantic.
“Ghost Army” soldiers weren’t ordinary troops — their average IQ was 119. Most members weren’t drafted; they were specially recruited by the Army from specialized fields such as artists, trade experts, and sonic technicians to staff the special units.
“They had a whole bunch of famous artists who were in these units,” Stephanee Leech added, noting famous clothing designer Bill Blass was a member of the “Ghost Army.”
Walter Leech also fit the bill — he was a sonic technician and put that expertise to use for his country.
While he never spoke to Stephanee Leech specifically about what he did, she was told that the 3133rd was only used in Italy for audio deception — to play sounds that mimicked the movement of vehicle convoys, troops digging in, setting up of camps, planes taking off and landing, and other noises — that were designed to make the enemy believe U.S. forces were not where the Germans and Italians thought they were.
“The only ones that were in Italy were the sonic techs,” Stephanee Leech said.
After the war ended, Walter Leech served in the former Yugoslavia at the U.S. embassy until he was mustered out of service and returned to civilian life. Some members of the “Ghost Army” later went to work with the Office of Strategic Services, the forerunner to the Central Intelligence Agency.
When he got home, Walter Leech, who was originally from Morenci, near the Michigan-Ohio border, went to Adrian College and Michigan State University, where he was a member of the track team.
He then earned his law degree from Drake Law School in Des Moines, Iowa, before eventually becoming a federal Social Security appeals judge.
“As a father he was the best. He was a straight arrow,” Stephanee Leech said.
After stepping down from the bench, Walter Leech retired to his farm near Durand with his wife Harriet and lived the life of a “gentleman farmer,” Stephanee Leech said. Walter Leech loved horses, and his family showed Saddlebred horses for many years.
“Mom once said that she’d rather be marooned on a desert island with dad than anybody else in the world,” Stephanee Leech said. “He could fix anything and create something useful out of any pile of scraps. He really was the right man for the job in the Ghost Army.”
Stephanie Leech said she’s thus far the only known living son or daughter of any member of the 3133rd that could be located (along with her sister, who is still alive), and she has worked as a volunteer for the Ghost Army Legacy Project — trying to gain recognition for the unit’s contributions to the war effort during WWII.
Ghost Army Legacy Project President Rick Beyer said the effort the organization and its members put forth was worth it.
“It’s an amazing story, that in a time of war, the generals embraced the idea of using creativity and illusion on the battlefield to save lives,” Beyer said. “It’s important that these men are properly recognized. It’s remarkable to me that these guys pulled off these deceptions and didn’t talk about it for 40-plus years. Guys like Walter Leech went to their graves without saying a word. I’ve been blown away by it.”
The actual medal will be presented in about two years, with input from members of the organization giving their ideas for the final design.
Beyer added he was thankful to President Biden and Congress for approving the award to the “Ghost Army,” even if it’s nearly 80 years since the war ended.
“This was a grassroots effort,” Beyer said. “We didn’t have sponsors. We didn’t have lobbyists. We didn’t have any money behind this. All we had were people who were passionate about making this happen. We convinced 350-400 members of Congress that this was important. This was about citizen involvement.”
The U.S. Mint will be producing one gold medal, which will be about three inches wide and will contain about $20,000 worth of gold. The medal will then be given to the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C. for safekeeping, Beyer said. There will also be reproductions of the medal available for purchase.
There are currently only 11 survivors of the “Ghost Army,” all of whom are in their late 90s or over 100 years old.
“I know dad would go out of his mind over this,” Stephanee Leech said. “I’m so proud of him and so proud of being a part of the process for them to get this. I wish he were still alive to see it. He would be so thrilled. I’m praying he’s out there, because he would just love it. That’s what motivated me. I did it for my dad.”
