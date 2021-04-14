DURAND — From clearing flower beds to providing a fresh food source for the community, the city of Durand is looking to spruce things up.
The city has partnered with the Durand Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce to form a beautification committee, enlisting local volunteers to clean up green spaces throughout the downtown.
The cosmetic improvements, committee members hope, will help draw visitors downtown, generating revenue for area business as well as attracting new development.
“You never know who’s going to come through town,” said, Jeff Brands, a Durand City Council member and longtime community volunteer. “It could be a developer, it could be someone looking to buy a house, it could be someone that wants to start a business. If you can keep it as clean and inviting as possible, that always helps.”
Brands has been helping maintain the downtown — putting up Christmas lights, weeding flower beds and doing “anything else that needs to be done” — alongside a handful of other dedicated residents for more than a decade.
On Saturday, about 20 local residents joined Brands in the beautification committee’s first scheduled cleanup. The morning featured sunny skies, with residents making substantial progress in weeding flower beds throughout the downtown area.
The committee plans to conduct community cleanups at least once a month through October.
“The city does a wonderful job, but the city can’t do everything,” said Candyce Wolsfeld, executive director of the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce. “At the Chamber, our job is to promote our businesses, promote our downtown area, promote everything in Durand and so we wanted to take a piece of the responsibility.”
“I love it because me and a few people have been doing it all ourselves,” Brands added. “It’s nice to have some help.”
The idea for the beautification committee was sparked organically, as overlap between the Chamber and DDA boards sparked repeated conversation regarding the state of things downtown, according to DDA President Lori Childs.
“I really feel like this whole thing, it just gives community members ownership of their town,” Childs said Saturday, adding the committee wants all residents to have “a seat at the table,” helping identify overlooked areas that could use some tender love and care.
Taking things a step further, the city is looking to implement an edible landscape downtown, planting fruits and vegetables in green spaces throughout the city as a way to alleviate food insecurity and attract more visitors to town.
The idea was sparked by Durand Planning Commission Member Michael Nazarian, a sustainability advocate and author of “A Beginners Guide To Greening Your Life,” which focuses on the “understanding of why we need to refuse, reduce, reuse, repurpose, and recycle.”
“What we’ve had downtown as a problem is keeping businesses, good businesses in place,” Nazarian said. “One of the discussions that we’ve had is that if you want a business to stay here, we’ve got to give it customers, which means that our goal in every thing we do is make sure there’s feet on the sidewalk.”
Nazarian believes implementing an edible lanscape will help alleviate struggles with business retention, as well as foster a greener, healthier community. He pitched the idea to the city council April 5, receiving unanimous support, with multiple council members offering their own personal funds to help get the initiative going.
Nazarian said this year will be treated as a pilot program, with plans to plant a variety of fresh produce — including lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peas, green beans and peppers — in green spaces throughout town.
The goal, he said, is not to lose the beautiful flowers many residents enjoy, but simply to add an edible landscape into it.
“It’s free, safe, fresh food for our residents, it is our city giving back to the residents,” Nazarian said. “We’re offering food security in times where that’s a little more challengng and it is showing that Durand is willing to do what it takes to make sure these businesses get as many people down here as possible.”
Moving forward, Nazarian said he plans to reach out to county officials to help Durand gain certification as a registered food provider.
The classification would allow area restaurants to use to fresh produce grown outside their doors.
Union Station Smoke House and Stomping Grounds Cafe have already expressed interest in the idea, he said.
“The goal is to look at every square foot, how is this useful to a resident? And that is how we’re going to get this city revitalized, by giving back to everybody else,” Nazarian said. “We want to feed the residents. A healthy resident base is a healthy business base and a healthy city.”
Longtime community volunteer and former city council member John Matejewski was among those weeding flower beds Saturday. He said he’s eager to see additional hands enlisting the effort, as the work is more than worthwhile.
“We love Durand and we want it to look beautiful,” Matejewski said. “We want people to come here and remember Durand for its cleanliness and beauty, we want to make it a show place.”
For more information on the beautification committee, including a schedule of future cleanup dates, visit facebook.com/Durand-Beautification-Project-101258245426467/.
