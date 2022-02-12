DURAND — The next St. Mary Outreach Food Pantry distribution will take place Feb. 26.
St. Mary’s will be taking appointments from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For an appointment, call St. Mary Church at (855)-288-6704, extension 7017, and follow the instructions on the answering service.
This distribution will occur outside in the parking lot per a Greater Lansing Food Banks (GLFB) recommendation. Please stay in your vehicle. The food and paperwork will be brought to your vehicle. Food will be placed in your trunk/hatchback, so drivers are asked to make room. Bring either a government-issued identification, or mail with your address. Restrooms will not be available.
To receive food, you must have an appointment and live in the following areas: Bancroft, Byron, Corunna, Durand, Gaines, Lennon and Vernon. The distribution will take place at the St. Mary Education Building, 700 Columbia Drive in Durand.
