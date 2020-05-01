Burns Twp. trustee donates salary to food bank

VERNON — Since Bill Bowers was elected to the Burns Township Board almost four years ago, the General Motors retiree has given his entire trustee salary back to the community through college scholarships for local students.
This year, as the community deals with the coronavirus pandemic, Bowers decided to donate his $1,500 paycheck to the Loaves & Fishes food pantry, which reopened Wednesday after a two-week, virus-related hiatus.
“All my money stays in the township, but this year, there’s a greater need with the pandemic going on,” Bowers said. “People need food. When I saw Loaves & Fishes was opening back up, I thought it would be a great idea to give the money to them.”
Bowers presented the donation Wednesday morning at the pantry, located inside the United Methodist Church, to Lisa Lahring, secretary of the Loaves & Fishes board and pastor of The Crosswinds Free Methodist Church in Durand.
“This is just a blessing,” Lahring said. “It will be a huge help to us. We will probably use the money for paper products.”
Loaves & Fishes closed a couple of weeks ago, Lahring said, because many of the people who operated it are older and at higher risk for the virus, and needed to self-isolate at home.
Then Lahring and other younger volunteers teamed up to bring back the food pantry, which is now open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at the church, 202 E. Main St. in Vernon. Riverside Market in Durand is a major contributor.
“The big thing is the safety of our workers,” Lahring said.
The volunteer staff, pared to the minimum number, sport masks and maintain social distance. Recipients stay outside, and the volunteers carry food packages to their vehicles.
No appointments are needed; people who need food can just show up. The amount of food provided depends on family size, and includes such items as milk, eggs, butter, meat — some of it from the Byron High School FFA and animal meat purchased at the Shiawassee County Fair — along with nonperishable foods and paper goods.
Anyone who can produce identification showing they live in the Loaves & Fishes coverage area is eligible: Durand, Vernon, Lennon, Gaines, Byron and Bancroft.
Bowers, a Durand native and Durand High School graduate, has lived in Burns Township with wife Judy since 1976. He served in the Navy for 10 years, and worked as a senior maintenance supervisor at GM until retiring in 2006.
With many previous Burns Township Board members declining to seek reelection in 2016, Bowers ran and won a seat. He is seeking a second four-year term this fall.
“I wanted to represent my township,” he said. “They are great, friendly people. It’s a farming community. I wanted to do something for my community.”
Bowers said he didn’t need the $100 per meeting he earns for attending township board, planning commission and budget meetings. The first year, he gave two $500 scholarships to local students. The next year, aided by the Byron Chamber of Commerce, he awarded three $500 scholarships.
Last year, he planned to award $2,000 in scholarships, but when no one applied he gave it instead to the Community District Library branch located inside Byron High School.
“The word didn’t get out about the scholarships, but it should next year,” he said. “I plan to keep giving college scholarships.”
But this time around, aware many people are out of work during the statewide “stay home, stay safe” shutdown, Bowers shifted his focus to the Loaves & Fishes food pantry.
“It’s a great, great help,” Lahring said.
