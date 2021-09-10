DURAND — Gary Sprague Jr. was relaxing in his easy chair inside his 500 N. Mercer St. apartment about 7 a.m. Sept. 1 when he noticed his cat was acting unusual.
Sprague rose his feet to check on the cat. When he turned around, a flash of orange caught his eye.
“It didn’t freak me out at first because I didn’t know if they were doing something outside or not,” Sprague said. “I went downstairs, checked on it, looked in the house and realized there’s a fire going.”
Sprague saw a woman run out of the downstairs unit and quickly returned upstairs to wake his father, young daughter and fiancee. The three escaped the home without injury.
“Not even 5 to 10 minutes later our room was gone,” Sprague said, admitting the only reason he was awake at the time was because he planned to take his daughter to school at 8:30.
“If we weren’t up, that would’ve been the end of it,” Sprague said. “We wouldn’t have made it out, because you couldn’t even smell the smoke.”
The structure was fully engulfed when Durand firefighters arrived on scene about 7 a.m. Sept. 1. Additional firefighters from Corunna-Caledonia and Swartz Creek, as well as from Burns, Hazelton, Gaines and Vernon townships, were called for mutual aid, bringing the blaze under control while protecting neighboring structures in the area.
Fire officials Sept. 1 said they were unsure what may have caused the blaze inside the home.
The structure is a total loss, leaving Sprague and his family without many of their familiar possessions. The same was true for Elizabeth Newton-Day and her daughter Katie, who lived downstairs. The family’s dog Luna perished in the blaze.
Newton-Day, 61, moved into the duplex in 2010, suffering a massive stroke shortly thereafter. The home was key to her recovery and ultimately became her safe haven, according to daughter Jessica Day, who’s set up a GoFundMe page to help the family.
As of this morning, the page has garnered $5,560. Every dollar counts, said Day, who described her mother as “living from check to check with nothing left at the end of the month to save for in case something like this were to ever happen.”
“(My mom) has worked her whole life for us kids and now its my turn to do whatever I can to try and help her heal from this,” Day said. Donation cans for the family are also stationed at Shaw’s Pharmacy, Dollar General, Nick’s Hometown Grill and the Shell Gas Station in Durand, she said.
Newton-Day and Katie extended their hotel stay Thursday, thanks in part to cash donations from the community. The family is seeking a three-bedroom home to rent, though they currently have no leads on a space.
The Spragues, meanwhile, have managed to secure a new space to rent, though they still are in need of many necessities, pillows and blankets among them. Only Sprague’s father had renter’s insurance, making the situation even tougher to recover from.
“I’m just glad we’re OK,” Sprague said. “I’m not worried about the material things. You can always replace those.”
Those who wish to help are encouraged to call Sprague at (989) 472-6694.
The Day family’s GoFundMe page can be found at gofundme.com/f/k5ajf-help-my-mother-recover-from-a-house-fire.
