Durand to purchase ‘domes’ for dining

DURAND — The city council, recognizing the plight of area restaurants as they grapple with coronavirus-related health orders, prohibiting indoor dining through at least Dec. 20, has authorized the purchase of two outdoor seating domes.
Council members Monday voted 7-0 to purchase the domes, a $1,000 cost to be drawn from the city’s general fund, after hearing from Candyce Wolsfeld, executive director of the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce.
The 10-by-10 foot structures will be placed at the Durand People Spot, at the intersection of Clinton and North Saginaw streets, and near Nick’s Hometown Grill, D-Railed Bar and Grill and Iron Horse Pub, respectively.
The domes will be city property, and may be used as greenhouses during the summer months, officials said.
Monday, Wolsfeld informed the council several area food establishments, including Stomping Grounds Coffee Shop, may be forced to close if virus-related shutdowns continue.
“Nick’s (Hometown Grill) is already closed, D-Railed (Bar and Grill) is only open a few days a week,” Wolsfeld said. “It’s important for us to keep working together and to come up with a way to support these small businesses, especially the restaurants who are taking a hit.”
Earlier Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services order through Dec. 20, noting the 12-day addition would allow the health department to evaluate how Thanksgiving travel impacted the spread of COVID-19.
The order prohibits in-person dining at restaurants, in-person instruction at high schools and colleges and high school sports. Movie theaters, bowling alleys and other entertainment venues must also remain closed for the duration of the MDHHS order.
Some forms of outdoor seating, including igloos, domes and huts, are permitted under the MDHHS order, as long as they are open on at least three sides. Furthermore, groups must be limited to six people, all from the same household, according to MDHHS.
Wolsfeld requested $1,500 from the city for the purchase of two domes, noting each costs approximately $500, though there will be additional expenses to provide heat inside the structures. The exact details of how heat will be provided have yet to be sorted out, she said.
Mayor Ken McDonough asked whether or not area restaurants would be contributing toward the cost of the domes. Wolsfeld said it would be highly unlikely, given their current struggles.
“I think it’s a great idea (to purchase the domes); it’s a small price to support our local businesses, our restaurants,” council member Jeff Brands said, adding, “I think it’s hard to ask someone who’s suffered so much, to no fault of their own, to pitch in some more money.”
Council member Brian Boggs moved to allocate $1,000 from the city’s general fund for the purchase of domes, with the stipulation the domes will be city property and used for parks and recreation activities, including as greenhouses, during the summer months.
Will the domes be put up and taken down each day or left up overnight? Is DPW going to be able to keep the dome top cleared of snow? Will the city have extra liability costs due to having a space heater of some sort inside a plastic dome? I think it is an interesting idea and hope it works out for the city and the restaurant owners.
