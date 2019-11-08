DURAND — The Shiawassee County Veterans Day parade will take place at 6 p.m. Monday.
According to the Shiawassee County VFW Council, lineup begins at 5:30 p.m. between the Reed-Raymond VFW Post on Saginaw Street and Durand High School’s football field.
The Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency (SATA) will have buses available for veterans who cannot walk the parade route.
