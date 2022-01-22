Hanging up the hose

VENICE TWP. — Richard Bowden has hung up his suspenders after serving in the Venice Township Fire Department for 46 years.
When Bowden first came to the department in 1976, the position was strictly voluntary. He was in some ways following in the footsteps of his father, Dexter Bowden, a local firefighter for more than 50 years, including about 20 as fire chief.
Richard Bowden was also drawn in by the camaraderie among fellow firefighters, making many of them friends for life. There was another reason Bowden was willing to risk his life on fire calls.
“Rick is just a great human,” said former fire Chief Dave Ballard, who became friends with Bowden after joining the department in the early 1980s. “He’s been dedicated to the community — Lennon and the people around there — for a long time.”
Bowden’s departure “has left a major hole in our experience and knowledge. People should be very grateful to have had guys like Rick and his dad in the community.”
Richard Bowden, 68, grew up in the village of Lennon, attending Durand High School. Starting as a kid, he became well familiar with the fire hall and the department’s fleet of trucks.
“For several years, my dad always had me working on the fire trucks — polishing and painting them,” he said. “He had me cleaning up the fire hall, too.”
The hall was conveniently located next door to the family business, Bowden’s Body Shop, which opened in 1951. Father and son became partners in 1985, and Richard Bowden purchased the shop in 1996.
When Dexter Bowden passed away in 2014, his casket was taken for one last ride in one of the fire trucks.
When the younger Bowden became a firefighter, the lure wasn’t money: It was the annual party the department would host for its volunteers, featuring lavish amounts of food and beverages.
“We took great advantage of that,” Bowden recalled with a smile.
The department became paid-on call during the mid-1980s. The older Bowden was fire chief when Bill Baker came on board 45 years ago. Baker himself served as the chief for 20 years, retiring from the department all together last September.
The two became great friends and see each other often, working as they do in buildings across the street from each other.
“Rick was dedicated to the department, coming up in a family tradition of firefighting and following his dad’s path,” Baker said. “He was well liked. Everybody liked the Bowdens.”
Richard Bowden is a family man as well, raising seven children with his wife Kelly. The couple have 13 grandchildren. He belongs to the Lennon Lions Club and long served as a Scoutmaster.
During his years on the township fire-fighting force, Bowden came close to injury or worse several times, including one occasion when a drunken driver nearly hit him as he swept up after a crash at the intersection of M-21 and M-13.
Another time, he was standing inside a house on fire when the firefighter next to him suddenly fell through the floor into the basement. Fortunately, Bowden’s colleague didn’t suffer any serious injuries.
In fact, Bowden can’t recall many job-related injuries among the crews over the years, though the department in the early years made 100 runs per year, and still makes 60-70 annually.
“It’s just safety — that’s a big thing,” he said. “If something’s going to endanger you or other firefighters, you don’t do it.”
The hardest part was when fires produced tragedies, loss of human or animal life.
“Getting through that was hard,” he said, adding departmental debriefings after the fire or crash helped.
Throughout his firefighting career, Bowden moved up the ranks, serving as lieutenant, captain and — for the past 20 years — assistant chief. He was offered the chief’s position, but turned it down because of lack of time or interest in attending department meetings.
One of his contributions was performing maintenance work on the fleet of fire trucks.
It wasn’t easy stepping down after so many years. Bowden said he had to “wean” himself off the force over the summer. Finally, in December he announced his departure.
“It’s a young person’s job,” he said. “They can wear the SCBAs (face masks) and run into a fire. The crew we have now does a great job. My only advice to them is: Just keep up the great job.”
Bowden said has no plan to retire from the body shop, saying he still loves coming to work.
He expressed a hope for the future: “We need more young people to step up and help out the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.