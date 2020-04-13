Durand puts bond proposal on hold due to virus

DURAND — The May 5 election in Shiawassee County has been canceled due to the coronavirus, forcing Durand Area Schools to put its current 30-year, $28-million bond proposal on hold for the forseeable future.
The proposed bond — developed by a citizens committee — would fund the addition of an auxiliary gym, a 599-seat auditorium and a three-classroom addition to Robert Kerr Elementary, as well as district-wide upgrades and repairs.
A second ballot initiative would finance replacing the grass at Roundhouse Stadium with synthetic turf, a $1.6-million cost over 30 years.
The Durand Area Schools Board of Education will vote during its regular board meeting — slated for 7 p.m. tonight — on whether to move the bond proposal to the Aug. 4 election.
Superintendent Craig McCrumb said conversations about pushing the bond proposal to August began after he received a call from Shiawassee County Clerk Caroline Wilson on March 17 informing him that there would be no walk-in voting for the May election. In subsequent weeks, the county opted to cancel the election altogether.
For McCrumb and Durand Area Schools, there were two options: Move the ballot initiative to the August election or scrap the proposal altogether.
“Our concern was (whether) this was the right time and place to be going forward and asking our community to be supportive financially of the bond,” McCrumb said. “We knew there would be a lot of people that would be looking at forced layoffs and uncertain financial futures. I think in our hearts we felt like it was the right decision to not move forward with it but, at the same time, we worked all year long on this.”
The 30-year, 1.24-mill proposal, if approved by district voters, would raise taxes, according to McCrumb; the owner of a home with a taxable value of $50,000 would pay approximately $62 more per year.
If district voters also approve the second ballot initiative to resurface Roundhouse Stadium with synthetic turf, the owner of a home with a taxable value of $50,000 would pay approximately $12 more per year, or $74 total, McCrumb said.
In an effort to gain insight on how to proceed with the bond, McCrumb created a Google Drive survey, sending it to the roughly 135 members of the citizens committee that developed the proposal.
“We had about 90 percent of the people turn it back in, and overwhelmingly 90 percent (of respondents) said, ‘No, this isn’t the right time. It’s better served for us to be patient and wait and kick it to August,’” McCrumb said.
Though the board of education won’t make a definitive decision on moving the proposal until tonight’s meeting, McCrumb said he fully anticipates the board will support the move.
“There’s no doubt that we have real needs in the district and those needs aren’t going away one way or the other,” McCrumb said. “They do need to be addressed but we just hope that there will be an opportunity where things have settled down and people will be in a more stable position and have more clarity with how things are going to be by August.
“The vote itself is democracy at its best,” McCrumb continued. “If it’s the right time and place, and if there’s enough support, then the community will show up and they will support it. And if there isn’t, if it’s not the right time, then we’ll understand that too and we will continue to be patient. But in the end, our needs aren’t going to go away…We’re just in a wait and see mode to see how things are going to be.”
