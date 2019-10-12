DURAND — An alleged scammer threatened to blow up a downtown bar Friday afternoon when employees recognized the scam attempt.
About 3 p.m. Friday, police and firefighters responded to a bomb threat at the Derailed, 111 N. Saginaw St.
According to the manager of Derailed, Lori Whitten, the bomb threat started as an over-the-phone scam.
“Someone called and was pretending like they were Consumers Energy. He said we owed them like $4,000 or something and we were scheduled to be shut off in a half-hour. I said I know this is a scam don’t call here again and hung up,” Whitten said.
She said the person called back and told her again that Derailed was behind on a Consumers Energy bill and its gas service would be shut off.
“I told him that I didn’t have time for this and his demeanor completely changed. He went from pretending to be this Consumers Energy guy to saying that he was going to blow up our building in 10 minutes,” she said.
She called 911 and police chief Jason Hartz was, “here in like a minute.”
At about 5 p.m. Friday, Hartz said everything was OK and there was no bomb. He would not comment further.
