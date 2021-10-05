DURAND — The Durand Fire Department plans to conduct a live fire training exercise in downtown from 7 a.m. to noon Oct. 17 in the 100 and 200 blocks of North Saginaw Street.
“The purpose,” Chief Nick Spaniola said, “of this training will be the use and placement of ladder trucks, should an event of a fire in the downtown take place. This training will be in collaboration with other area departments.
“In the past 10 years we have seen some downtown fires like Byron, Vernon, Corunna and even Owosso,” Spaniola said. “We are putting together a practice in case anything ever happens for downtown Durand.”
Vernon, Venice, Burns and Shiawassee townships, Corunna-Caledonia, Owosso and Swartz Creek departments are expected to take part. Spaniola said he plans to discuss attendance later this week with additional area department chiefs.
Clinton Street will be closed at Saginaw Street and the alley on the west side of the 100 block of Saginaw Street will be blocked off, but officials will try to keep the parking lot open. Spaniola said the public will be able to watch, but will need to stay behind marked areas for safety purposes.
“We will not be burning anything or using any type of artificial smoke,” Spaniola said. “We will be flowing water through ladder trucks, engines and tankers onto the streets to find out how much water we can actually flow and sustain. We also might set up a water shuttle to bring outside water in to alleviate the water system downtown.”
