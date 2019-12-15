DURAND — A Durand man was among the members of a Michigan Civil War group to be selected to place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., last month.
It was the first time anyone belonging to the national Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War had received an opportunity to lay a wreath at the tomb, which honors unidentified soldiers from World War I forward.
The Michigan contingent, from Company A, 14th Michigan Infantry, Sons of Union Veterans Reserve — the group’s military arm — also laid a wreath at the less famous Tomb of the Civil War Unknowns, possibly another first for the group.
“It was a great honor to be there — I was very fortunate,” said Lloyd Lamphere Sr., 81, a private in the Sons of Union Veterans and retired Durand High School math teacher. “It was special because our mission is to remember, and we wanted to be part of that remembrance.”
Visiting the tomb for Civil War veterans whose remains were never identified, located nearby in the cemetery, was a priority.
“Everybody goes to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, but nobody every goes to the Civil War one, and we wanted to do that.”
Lamphere Sr. was chosen in part for his long membership in the group, 27 years. The other three wreath-layers are officers in the organization, including his son, Lloyd Lamphere Jr., a Sons of Union Veterans captain.
The men, sporting Civil War uniforms, solemnly laid the wreaths on Nov. 22, the anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Rain made it difficult to navigate the slippery steps and slate floors at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
But the men forged forward, if slowly.
They enjoyed a tour of the guards’ quarters located below the tomb, where they learned about the rigorous eligibility requirements and duties of a tomb guard. Then they walked over to the nearby Civil War tomb for the second wreath-laying, in which all 17 men from the Michigan Sons of Union Veterans took part.
As the wreath was laid, “I was thinking of the people I know from many wars who served and died,” Lamphere Sr. said.
The Lampheres are direct descendants of six men who served during the Civil War, both on the Union and Confederate sides. One descendant, Homer Nichols, fought in the Battle of Gettysburg.
On the day after the trip to Arlington, the 17 men led the Gettysburg Remembrance Parade in Gettysburg, Penn., in which they have participated for many years.
The Michigan chapter was chartered on June 24, 1884. There are 22 Camps and over 400 members throughout the state. Members carry on the traditions of the Grand Army of the Republic, the nation’s first veterans advocacy group, and honor the memory of those who “wore the blue” in the war.
“We do this to keep green the memory of those who served and died in that terrible war,” said Lamphere Sr., who belongs to the Flint camp.
One of the organization’s projects is to install tombstones at the unmarked, or barely marked, graves of Civil War veterans across Michigan. Last year, they put in 48 headstones. Well over 30 Civil War veterans are buried in Shiawassee County, Lamphere Sr. said.
On Oct. 12, the Lampheres joined other Sons of Union Veterans in Cadillac to perform a ceremony at Maple Hill Cemetery, which features a cluster of about 50 Civil War veterans’ graves.
The ceremony, broadcast by a local TV station, included the raising of a new U.S. flag over the Grand Army of the Republic cemetery plot and a moving recitation of the full Gettysburg Address.
Lamphere Sr. does Civil War presentations in area schools, doing his part to keep the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country alive.
“If we don’t pass it on, it’s going to die,” he said. “Young people have responsibility to perpetuate the memory of what our forefathers thought was so important.”
