Durand set to tear down building

DURAND — Demolition of a city-owned building adjacent to Diamond District Park could take place within a few weeks, according to City Manager Cameron Horvath.
The Durand City Council approved, by a 6-0 vote Oct. 25, a $41,560 bid from Great Lakes Fusion to tear down the structure that once housed Kathy’s School of Dance.
“When the city demolished part of the old Simplicity building because of a partial collapse, it brought up (112 E. Main St.). We got into conversations about other buildings,” Horvath said.
The brick building has holes in the roof, Horvath noted, allowing water to get inside. The floor also has been damaged by water and is “spongy.” Horvath noted the city’s building official recently provided a letter stating the building is unsafe for occupancy.
“It’s because of neglect over the years,” Horvath said. “It’s not salvageable.”
Horvath said council has yet to decide on future plans for the site, however, he noted it is adjacent to the park where many Railroad Days activities take place each year.
“The city owns most of that land,” he said. “We’ve talked before about developing (the park). It’s still a topic of discussion. This is a first step in that direction.”
