DURAND — Area residents are invited to contribute recipes to a new cookbook Durand Union Station is putting together.
Recipes can be submitted by mail at Durand Union Station, PO Box 106, Durand, MI 48429. They can also be dropped off at Durand Union Station, 200 S. Railroad St.
To submit recipes onlinem visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1r9Mz_X3RaOoY2J8uPbVbMWAPn5yXgG9T3de9gIQHSAY/edit
“We are hoping to have this cookbook completed by the end of this summer, just in time for the holiday season,” Durand Union Station Executive Director Mary Warner-Stone said. “We are so excited to see all of our Depot family and friends’ recipes.”
For details, call the depot at (989) 288-3561.
