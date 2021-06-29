Durand mayor pro tem donates salary back to city

DURAND — Mayor Pro Tem Matt Schaefer is putting his money where his mouth is, donating his city council and parks and recreation salary for 2020-21 back to the city to support a number of community initiatives.
Schaefer delivered the $875 check to city hall Monday, earmarking $425 toward the Shaw Park community garden; $350 toward the city’s edible landscape project; and $100 toward landscaping the Patti Matejewski Memorial Alley.
“The city has done a lot for me,” Schaefer said. “I’ve lived here almost my whole life and I enjoy giving back when I can. It’ll make a bigger difference for the things I chose to donate to than it will for me.”
Schaefer presented the check to City Clerk/Treasurer Lisa David.
“With the edible landscaping and the Shaw Park (project), it’s such a good thing for Durand,” David said. “Kudos to Matt for donating his salary.”
The city’s Beautification Committee is currently in the process of implementing an edible landscape downtown, planting fruits and vegetables in green spaces throughout the city as a way to alleviate food insecurity and attract more visitors.
The idea was sparked by Durand Planning Commission Member Michael Nazarian, a sustainability advocate who believes the edible landscape will help alleviate struggles with business retention, as well as foster a greener, healthier community.
Lettuce and strawberries, among other fresh items, have already begun to sprout along the downtown streets. Anyone is welcome to take the food, city officials said.
In a separate effort to tackle food insecurity, Schaefer and fellow city council member Connie Cobley have started a community garden in Shaw Park, aided by grant funding from the Shiawassee Community Foundation.
The fresh produce grown in the garden will be available to anyone in need.
Visitors can pluck items right from their stems, no questions asked, similar to the edible landscape downtown.
“The big thing for me is to pass it on,” Schaefer said. “I had to work my way through college (at the University of Michigan) and part of what got me through, feeding me, was Community Supported Agriculture boxes and using the free community gardens around campus. I wouldn’t have eaten nearly as well as I did if it weren’t for those.”
Schaefer also dedicated funds toward landscaping of the Patti Matejewski Memorial Alley, located between the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce building and YoWay Frozen Yogurt and Donuts on North Saginaw Street.
Matejewski, wife of former city council member John Matejewski, died in December 2020. She spent many hours volunteering in the community throughout her lifetime, prompting the city to formally name the alley in her honor earlier this year.
