Women Who Care donate to SCOA

DURAND — The 100-plus Women Who Care - Greater Durand Area conducted its seventh giving meeting Sept. 19 when it heard from three organizations.
In a close vote, the Shiawassee County on Aging was chosen to receive $12,300.
Member Kathy Wilson nominated the Shiawassee Council on Aging of Durand so it can purchase a new oven. Wilson reported the senior venter provides 180 meals per day between the center and the Meals on Wheels program, serving seniors in Durand, Lennon, Vernon, Byron, Bancroft, Morrice and New Lothrop.
Other nominees included I Cancer Vice, which member Linda Hackney spoke about.
The nonprofit was started in 2015 when a longtime client of Fringe Salon in Lennon was diagnosed with cancer.
They wanted to help other local women going through treatment by purchasing wigs, giving manicures, pedicures and facial massages.
The group’s goal is to expand and get big enough to rent the Durand Union Station and bring more stylists together in order to raise more money and help more people. Their third annual I Cancer Vive free beauty event is at noon Nov. 2.
To sign up, call Fringe at (810) 621-9450.
Member Becky Shankster nominated Kerr Cares and Neal Necessities. The program provides clothing, coats, shoes, and toiletry items for students in need. The greatest need is for athletic shoes and coats.
New members are always welcome. Visit 100womenwhocare-durand.org, Facebook page and Instagram. The next meeting will be March 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.