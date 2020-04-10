House burns near Bancroft

SHIAWASSEE TWP. — A man died this morning after his single-story home caught fire in the 7600 block of South Bancroft Road.
Shiawassee Township firefighters were called to 7688 S. Bancroft Road around 5:30 a.m. after receiving reports of smoke coming from inside the residence.
Upon arriving on scene, fire officials extinguished the flames, pulling a “70- to 80-year-old” male from the structure. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“I don’t really know a whole lot yet (about what caused the fire), it’s still under investigation,” Lt. Dennis Warner of the Shiawassee Township Fire Department said. “We’re waiting for the state fire marshal to get here”
Vernon, Perry and Corunna-Caledonia fire departments were called to the scene for mutual aid.
No other details were available at press time.
