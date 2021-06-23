SHIAWASSEE TWP. — A two-story home on East Newburg Road was destroyed early this morning by fire despite the efforts of firefighters from seven area departments.
Firefighters from Shiawassee Township and Perry Area Fire Rescue were paged about 3 a.m. to the home at 5025 E. Newburg Road. Additional firefighters from Durand city, Corunna-Caledonia, Burns and Vernon townships and were also called for mutual aid.
Firefighters remained at the scene after 8 a.m. today as the rubble continued to smolder.
There was no indication of whether anyone was injured. Vehicles and a fifth-wheel trailer in the driveway appeared mostly undamaged.
Shiawassee Township fire officials were unavailable for comment before press time today.
