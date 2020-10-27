Elsie Area FD receives $2,500 donation

ELSIE — Green Meadow Farms recently directed a $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation, sponsored by Bayer Fund, to Elsie Area Fire Department.
According to a press release, the Elsie Fire Department will use the funds to purchase farm rescue equipment, such as a harness for its grain rescue equipment.
“We want to Thank Green Meadow Farms for thinking of us,” Chief Chris Ormes said, “Every little bit helps. We could not run this fire department without people like those at Green Meadow Farms.”
Assistant Fire Chief and Rescue Director Shane Grinnell added new equipment will help saves lives locally, as well as throughout the Clinton, Shiawassee, Gratiot and Saginaw counties.
“Some of the equipment we have, not many departments have, so we can go help them with any farm rescues they may have,” he said.
Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $57 million to nonprofits, ag students and public schools across America.
The Grow Communities program partners with farmers across the country to provide nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities. Each August, farmers can enter for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.
“Farmers truly understand the needs of their communities and where the opportunities to strengthen them exist. We partner with them to identify the nonprofit organizations that benefit from Grow Communities donations,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. “Each donation shines a light on the organizations that are making a positive difference in rural communities across the country. Bayer Fund is proud to partner with farmers to give back in rural America.”
