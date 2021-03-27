Elsie Legion honors founding member

ELSIE — Members of the Elsie American Legion Post this past week honored the group’s oldest member — and a founding member — during a program leading up to the group’s 75th anniversary.
Frank Bernath, who now lives in St. Johns, is Post 502’s only living founding member. He got involved with the American Legion in March 1946 after returning from fighting in World War II. The Elsie post was chartered in June 1946.
March 15 was Bernath’s membership anniversary. He received a special tribute. Members of the post signed a card for him and. In addition, Post Commander Gene Nethaway created a World War II 75th anniversary special tribute for him. Nethaway’s wife created a U.S. Marine Corps mask for Bernath, and he was given a “challenge coin” for the 100th anniversary of the Veterans Administration.
Four of Bernath’s brothers and a sister attended the event.
