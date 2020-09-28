Elsie library seeks millage restoration to increase services

ELSIE — The village is asking voters to restore the millage supporting the Elsie Public Library to the full 1 mill approved in 2012, which has been reduced over the years because of the Headlee Tax Limitation Act.
The library millage request will increase the rate paid by property owners from 0.9811 mill to 1.0 mill “in perpetuity.” Voters initially approved the millage in 2012, however, since then the Headlee Amendment has reduced the rate.
The library estimates the millage restoration will produce about $67,000 in the first year. The library’s total budget is $90,400 per year, which includes township and village funding, penal fines, state aid and miscellaneous income from fines, fees, grants and donations.
Penal fines, after the millage, provide the largest portion of funding at about $16,400. The library is forecasting a drop of about $5,000 this year. Duplain Township and the village of Elsie pay about $6,000 and state aid totaled $2,996 this past year.
“Eight years ago the library passed its first ever 1-mill request,” library Director Ann Trierweiler said in a press release. “The millage is being requested for the purpose of providing funds for all district library purposes. The library is seeking to enhance library services, as well as give back to the community, staying within our current building in order to meet the needs of the community.”
In the last fiscal year, the Elsie Public Library had 10,561 individual visits to the library. There were also 13,645 items circulated during this time, Trierweiler said.
“As the director of the Elsie Public Library, I would just like to affirm my confidence in the community that they will support their library. It is important to make the library a special place in any community,” Trierweiler said.
Trierweiler said the millage restoration will allow the library to “even out” operating hours and allow increased hours. The budget increase would provide funding for additional staff during expanded hours.
In addition, the added funding will:
n Increase the budget for both print books and e-books (more new materials as well as fulfill more requests, including individual e-book requests)
n Add new and more titles to the children and teen sections
n Add new and more DVDs
n Continue with Overdrive and explore addition e-services with Hoopla
n Pay for new and interactive toys, and add maker spaces
n Allow the library to institute a “no fine” policy for overdue items
n Allow the library to provide DVDs free for patron checkout
