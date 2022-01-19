Elsie firefighter killed after being struck by vehicle

BINGHAM TWP. — A 20-year-old Elsie man was struck by a vehicle and killed early Tuesday moments after being involved in a separate traffic crash near St. Johns.
Zachary Miller had been driving a pickup truck westbound along M-21 when he collided with another car at about 7:20 a.m. near U.S. 127, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Miller and the other driver, identified as a 20-year-old Maple Rapids woman, exited their vehicles and were standing in the roadway, sharing information and checking for injuries, when a westbound vehicle driven by an Ovid teenager struck Miller and a bystander, sheriff’s officials said.
Miller was unresponsive and transported to Sparrow Clinton Hospital in St. Johns, where he died from his injuries. The bystander suffered minor injuries.
Miller served as a member of the Elsie Area Fire Department, which described him as “one of our own” in a Tuesday Facebook post.
“Rest in Peace, Zach,” Elsie fire officials posted. “You will be missed. We have the watch from here.”
Miller graduated from the Clinton County Fire Academy in 2021, the Bath Township Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
“(Zach) was a student that could work well within in a team and motivate others,” the post said. “He had a long career ahead of him and he no doubt was going to have a positive impact on the fire service.
“Zach was killed this morning doing what was in his blood, which was helping others.”
The crash remains under investigation, sheriff’s officials said.
St. Johns Police, St. Johns Fire and Rescue and Clinton Area Ambulance also responded to the crash.
