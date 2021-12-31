OVID — Saying it’s “just time,” Al Goodrich has retired as the city’s police chief after more than 40 years in law enforcement.
“It’s going to be different,” Goodrich said at a going-away event Wednesday at Ovid City Hall.
“I’m going to miss it. I was born and raised here. It was always my goal to serve my community,” he said.
Goodrich graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School in 1975. When he was in school, his mother suggested he participate in a ride-along program with police to see whether he liked it. Once he started, Goodrich said, his father encouraged his interest.
“My mom just said, ‘Hey, that’s something you ought to try, maybe you’ll like it.’ My dad really pushed for it, too,” Goodrich explained. “I got hooked on it. I started under Frank Homola, who was the police chief back then. I started with him and worked my way up.”
Goodrich graduated from the Flint Police Academy in 1978, before starting part-time with Ovid, which then was a village, and the village of Elsie as a patrolman in 1980. He became Elsie chief in 1982 and held that position for three years, before going to work for the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office as a jail guard, which he did until 1988.
He then returned to Ovid as a patrolman and worked in that capacity for 20 years. He became Ovid chief in 2012.
Goodrich was also a Ovid-Middlebury firefighter for more than 20 years, and retired from the department in 2020.
“I just turned 65 and it’s time,” Goodrich said.
But, he added, he has now been hired by Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole to work as a security officer for 66th District and 35th Circuit court a couple of days a week.
“It gives me something to do,” he said.
Over his years in police work, Goodrich said there were several incidents that stick with him, such as a fatal pellet gun shooting, and a pregnant woman “dying in his arms” after a horrific traffic crash.
“We lost her, I was the first one there,” Goodrich said.
Despite the tragedies he witnessed, he said he wouldn’t change his decision to go into law enforcement.
“I’ve had so many nice comments given to me the last few weeks it came out I was leaving,” Goodrich said. “It’s been unreal, and I appreciate all of it. I know being a police officer doesn’t agree with everyone, but I appreciate everyone supporting me, and I’m going to miss doing it. It’s just something I feel at my age, it’s time to move on. It’s a young man’s game. It really is. It’s been a great career and I’m going to miss the hell out of it.”
