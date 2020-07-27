ELSIE — American Legion Post 502 and Dollar General have been collecting items and, on July 17, made donations to the Sanford area in support of the people who suffered flooding when the Eden dam broke.
“We took cleaning supplies (such as soaps, bleach, dish soap and etc), drinking water, hygiene items (baby wipes, tooth paste hand soap and etc.), insect repellent and sun block,” Post Commander Gene Nethaway said. “When we got there, a lady came out and said they were low on supplies, but would try to help us. Then she asked what we needed?
“I told her that we are there to give them donations we’ve been collecting and she asked what we had. I told her and with tears in her eyes she said they would gladly take our gifts and we unloaded the vehicle.
Nethaway said collection boxes are out at the post and the Dollar General in Elsie. For more information, call Nethaway at (989) 834-2438.
On July 11, Post 502’s support group and volunteers from the community went to “The Travelers Oasis” Truck Stop and stood a flag line to honor truckers. On July 16, the group went to two truck stops. The first was Loves Truck Stop north of Lansing on Grand River. The second was Flying Js just west on Grand River.
The Legion is now collecting dues for the 2020-21. The next Post meeting is Aug. 6. Dues also can be paid from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays when the service officer is assisting veterans.
