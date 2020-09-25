ELSIE — The Elsie Area Fire Department Thursday rescued a young deer from the bottom of a private storm drain structure in a wooded area.
The department posted video and photos of the rescue on its Facebook page Thursday evening.
“Normally we don’t post our calls, but tonight was a little different,” assistant chief Shane Grinnell said in the post.
Grinnell said the deer was discovered by a group of children playing behind an apartment complex. The children were drawn to the area after hearing suspicious noises in the woods, he said.
Upon arriving on scene, firefighters placed a ladder inside the about-4-foot-diameter vertical drain tube — a storm drain at the former Lear factory — and one firefighter climbed down and carried the deer to the surface. The entire rescue effort took about 20 minutes, Grinnell said.
“It’s something we don’t come across very often,” he said. “It was just a matter of looking at what we had on the truck and what we could do.”
The deer appeared unharmed as firefighters released it and it scampered off into the brush.
