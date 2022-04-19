ELSIE — At least 125 residents, parents, teachers and others turned out to an Ovid-Elsie School Board meeting Monday evening to voice their concerns regarding the district’s upcoming replacement of the football field with artificial turf and improvements to other facilities.
However, Superintendent Ryan Cunningham said that the school board had already voted to approve the improvements, and the project would be moving forward despite heavy opposition.
Many of those in attendance questioned whether the board had violated Michigan’s Open Meeting Act or addressed potential safety issues and numerous other concerns.
Recently, a local movement has opposed plans to replace the grass at Mark H. O’Donnell Stadium with a hybrid “turf” surface, as well as install a new track. The price tag for the improvements is approximately $1.6 million, and would bring the field to National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS)-compliance.
The artificial turf proposal has become controversial since the board voted 4-0 (with members Dayna and Erin Bancroft not in attendance) Jan. 24 to accept a bid package from the Grand Rapids-based firm Triangle, Inc. to facilitate the proposed improvements.
However, at Monday’s meeting, one resident who did not identify himself, asked if posing questions was “just blowing hot air,” and whether it would make any difference to the board or potentially stop the planned improvements, which the board voted in January to approve.
Steve Sopocy said he had questions about potential injuries to players, as well as the durability of a turf football field.
Don Moore thanked the board for their work on the project, and said public opinion can be “brutal,” apparently referring to social media posts that referenced the situation. He said the word “turf” could make people have negative inferences, and that isn’t necessarily the case.
One recess aide, who did not identify herself, said that when the improvements were approved by the board, she asked for a raise from $10/hour to $11/hour, but it was denied. “I can’t say what I want to say,” the woman said, before walking out of the meeting.
Sue Kadlek criticized the board’s “lack of transparency” during the process, and asked the board to “pause this project.”
