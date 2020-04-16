Elsie council member resigns; Witt appointed

ELSIE — The Elsie Village Council conducted its first-ever phone-in meeting Tuesday, and accepted the resignation of council member Spencer Frink.
The council members, who took part by phoning into a conference call, also appointed Kory Witt as a replacement for the remainder of Frink’s term, which ends in November 2022.
Witt is a resident of Elsie, and has a wife and four children. He is a member of the Elsie Area Fire Department.
Frink is moving out of the village.
Frink was among three trustees elected in November 2018, along with Jason Freeman and Dorothy Ornelas.
The council also approved paving East Elm Street from Ovid Street to First Street. The paving project will cost $21.150.
