RUSH TWP. — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life Saturday night of a 59-year-old male, according to a press release from the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred on Smith Road, near Epton Road in Rush Township, at approximately 10:13 p.m., according to the press release.
“Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was southbound on Smith Road,” the release said.
“The vehicle lost control, overturned and crashed into a tree. The victim was then ejected from the vehicle.”
The Sheriff’s Office identified the individual as Mark Walter, of Elsie.
The Owosso Township Fire Department assisted at the scene, according to the press release.
