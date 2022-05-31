CORUNNA — An Elsie man was sentenced to at least two years in prison by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart Friday for attempting to meet a non-existent teenage girl for sex.
Michael Lott, 34, was sentenced to a minimum of 25 months with the Michigan Department of Corrections for felony child sexually abusive activity, and ordered to pay court costs and fines. He was credited with 46 days served toward his sentence.
Lott was caught when he logged onto an adult website in October 2020 and was messaging what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. However, that “teenage girl” was actually undercover law enforcement conducting a sting operation. Lott then made arrangements to meet at a hotel, but was met by law enforcement, including personnel from the Shiawassee and Genesee County sheriff’s offices, along with other local law agencies.
Lott and two other individuals were arrested as a result of the sting operation, which was filmed by TV/internet personality Chris Hansen, the host of former NBC program “To Catch a Predator.” Hansen recorded the arrests on video and posted them to his YouTube channel.
At Friday’s sentencing hearing, defense attorney Bill McCririe asked the court to stay within sentencing guidelines, pointing out that his client had no prior criminal record and had been a guard at a MDOC facility prior to being charged.
“To his credit, he’s never been in trouble before,” McCririe said. “He’s never even had a brush with the law.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner asked Stewart to impose a prison sentence, since Lott had guarded inmates in prison who had been convicted of the same crime as Lott.
“I think the court should focus on the protection of society and punishment,” Koerner said. “A sentence with the department of corrections would be appropriate.”
Lott said he had no excuses for his actions, and apologized to his family for being “selfish.”
“What I did, there’s no excuse,” Lott said.
Stewart admonished Lott for committing the offense while supervising offenders who had committed the same offense.
“That’s troubling,” Stewart said. “What’s more troubling is I’m not sure how much insight you have into what you have done … There’s very little contrition. I get that this isn’t an easy thing to own. There’s no ownership. Especially with your job, you should know better.”
Lott was originally also charged with accosting children for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. Those charges were dismissed as a result of the plea agreement with the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office.
At the time of his arrest, Lott was an employee with the Michigan Department of Corrections Carson City facility.
Following Lott being charged, defense attorney Bill McCririe filed a civil lawsuit against Hansen seeking discovery materials in Lott’s criminal case that had not been turned over to him.
Hansen did not appear at a scheduled hearing in the civil case in circuit court, and a bench warrant was issued by Stewart for failure to appear.
He then turned himself in, and was briefly booked into the Shiawassee County Jail, before posting bond and being released shortly afterward.
