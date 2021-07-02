The Friends of the Maple River (FOMR) will hold its July bi-monthly meeting on the Maple River near Elsie at 6 p.m. July 21.
Participants should gather at the Elsie dam parking area on the north side of Island Road, just on the west side of Elsie. The primary activity will be to float a section of the river upstream or downstream of the dam. Make arrangements or bring your own canoe or kayak and appropriate equipment to participate in the float.
There will be a short informal gathering for introductions and to catch up before disembarking on the paddle. Feel free to bring a lawn chair to sit in as you prefer.
There is no charge to attend. There is no specific requirement to wear a mask, but feel free to bring and wear one at your preference. FOMR is planning a more traditional meeting format in September. There is a speaker lined up with a tentative meeting date of Sept. 15. The location is to be determined.
The FOMR also encourages participation in the cleanup event on the Looking Glass River July 18 in the DeWitt area. More details are available from the Clinton Conservation District.
